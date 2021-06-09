Windsor Group LTD Acquires 68,954 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. 30,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

