Windsor Group LTD Buys Shares of 9,860 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,074,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.30. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,803. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.31.

