Windsor Group LTD Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.94 on Wednesday, reaching $2,411.38. 34,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,294.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

