Windsor Group LTD Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.81. 91,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,447. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

