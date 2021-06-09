Windsor Group LTD Has $2.34 Million Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.36% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

HCCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.