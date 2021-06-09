Windsor Group LTD Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 17,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,151. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02.

