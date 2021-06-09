Windsor Group LTD Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.66. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,015. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

