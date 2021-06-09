Windsor Group LTD Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.03. The stock had a trading volume of 222,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

