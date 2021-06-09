Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.12. 68,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $67.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

