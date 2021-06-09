Windsor Group LTD Sells 4,385 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 43,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.