Windsor Group LTD Sells 44,953 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,953 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. The stock had a trading volume of 130,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,161. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $100.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.12.

