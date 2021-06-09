Wing Price Hits $21.33 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.33 or 0.00059023 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $35.33 million and $15.80 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00226081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00210805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.30 or 0.01295756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,080.17 or 0.99830819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,781,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,413 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

