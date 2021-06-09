Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.86. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 34,185 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

