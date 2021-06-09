Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.