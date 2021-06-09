Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.39. 51,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Rogers by 41.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

