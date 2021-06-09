Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.24% of Worthington Industries worth $328,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

