Wownero Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $22.61 million and $131,249.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062043 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00221730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003972 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.