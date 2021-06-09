WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 98,759 shares.The stock last traded at $70.70 and had previously closed at $71.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

