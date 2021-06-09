Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $6.96 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.96 billion and $180.50 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,187.19 or 1.00176122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00071258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 187,160 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

