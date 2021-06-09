Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $503,506.24

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $503,506.24 and $536.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $262.11 or 0.00705863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

