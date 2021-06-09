Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $259.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $125,353.12 and approximately $259.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $368.69 or 0.01023901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00925679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.41 or 0.09096357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049619 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

