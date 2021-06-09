Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 69.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,377 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

