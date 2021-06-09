XMON Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $780.96 or 0.02128170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. XMON has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $62,341.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00223025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00208724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.01300784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,599.39 or 0.99735789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

