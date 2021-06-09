XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) vs. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Head-To-Head Comparison

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

This table compares XPO Logistics and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 1.17% 12.79% 2.26% ModivCare 2.63% 28.10% 10.22%

73.2% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPO Logistics and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 1.00 $110.00 million $2.01 72.73 ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.62 $88.84 million $6.95 22.78

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. ModivCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XPO Logistics and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 2 21 0 2.91 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $150.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. ModivCare has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than XPO Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services. This segment also provides freight brokerage services, which comprise intermodal and drayage operations that offer customers with container capacity, long-haul transportation brokered with railroads, road transportation of containers performed by independent contractors, and on-site operational services; asset-light last mile logistics services for the home delivery of heavy goods; and ancillary services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment, cold-chain logistics, packaging and labeling, factory and aftermarket support, and inventory management, as well as order personalization and supply chain optimization, such as product flow management services. This segment also offers reverse logistics, which is also called returns management. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as e-commerce and retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, technology, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial and manufacturing, chemicals, agribusiness, life sciences, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.