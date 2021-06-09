xRhodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00005496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $4,939.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009520 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003963 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00034801 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046643 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

