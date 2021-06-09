XSGD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. XSGD has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $81,472.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00222666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00208959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.16 or 0.01366631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.26 or 1.00186453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 30,666,310 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

