Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Xylem stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

