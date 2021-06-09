Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YALA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yalla Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE YALA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,316. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.