yAxis One Day Volume Reaches $265,939.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $10.03 or 0.00027342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $265,939.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

