YEE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.17 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YEE has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00903131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.08902863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049250 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

