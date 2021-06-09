YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Cap of $32.90 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $32.90 million and approximately $197,599.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00949110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.28 or 0.09279946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049634 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,607,217 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

