YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $1.21 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00922061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.56 or 0.09087940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049712 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.