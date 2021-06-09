Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%.

APTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 15,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

