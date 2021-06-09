Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading upped their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.95. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

