Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.