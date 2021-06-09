Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,780 shares of company stock worth $5,310,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,918. The company has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

