Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.55 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

