Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,000. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,880 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

