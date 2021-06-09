Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Wipro reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Wipro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 1,745,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

