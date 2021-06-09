Zacks: Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post sales of $20.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $76.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $109.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $102.18 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

