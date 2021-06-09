Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,182,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

