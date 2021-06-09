Zacks: Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $154.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.90 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $623.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $651.37 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CATY opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after buying an additional 93,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

