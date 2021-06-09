Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,188. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.