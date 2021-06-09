Zacks: Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $10.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.88 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $45.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

