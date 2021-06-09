Zacks: Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce $66.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $459.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $478.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $731.20 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $758.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.