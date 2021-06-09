Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

