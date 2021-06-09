Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $293.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.10 million and the highest is $298.82 million. The AZEK reported sales of $223.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

NYSE AZEK opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.79. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.00.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The AZEK by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

