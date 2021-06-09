Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after buying an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

