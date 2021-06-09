Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.73 Million

Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $223.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $941.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

CMLS opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

