Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 1,648,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

